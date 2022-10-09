Elon Musk Addresses Estrangement from Daughter: 'Can't Win Them All'

Elon Musk is sharing what he feels is to blame for his daughter disowning him.

In a recent interview with Financial Times, the Tesla CEO and billionaire says his 18-year-old daughter Vivian, has been poisoned against him by "neo-Marxists" and the allure of communist influences in elite educational institutions.

"It's full-on communism and a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk said, alleging that this mentality is why his daughter has wanted to distance herself from him.

Musk did not specify which college Vivian is attending, or where the creeping, sinister influences of socialism may have begun to take root in her young mind.

However, Musk added that it's possible their relationship "may change" sometime in the future. Although it doesn't seem like he's overly concerned whether or not he is ever able to reconcile with his child.

"I have very good relationships with all the others," said Musk, a father of nine children. "Can't win them all."

Vivian – born Xavier Alexander Musk – filed legal documents in court in June to change her name and gender while also pursuing a new birth certificate.

According to legal documents obtained by ET in April, she cites the reason for the name change as "gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

The Tesla and SpaceX chief was married to Justine Musk between 2000 and 2008. They share 18-year-old twins (Vivian and her brother, Griffin) as well as 16-year-old triplets, Kai, Saxon and Damian. They also welcomed Nevada in 2002 but he died at just 10 weeks old from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Musk and the singer Grimes share two children -- son X, almost 2, and a newborn daughter, Y. Musk and Grimes broke up after their second child was born.

News also broke earlier this year that Musk and Shivon Zilllis, the director of operations and special projects at the Musk-owned company Neuralink, welcomed twins in November 2021.

It's unclear what exactly led to Musk's strained relationship with Vivian, but Musk's tweets in the past have been far from supportive of the LGBTQ+ community, though he begs to differ.

Back in 2020, he came under fire after tweeting a drawing with the headline "when you put he/him in your bio" and an 18th-century soldier smearing blood on his face in front of a pile of dead bodies. The soldier was also wearing a hat that read, "I love to oppress." Two days after that tweet, Musk tried to defend his stance, saying, "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronounce are an esthetic nightmare."

Meanwhile, Justine Musk took to Twitter on Monday and revealed a recent conversation with her child.

"'I had a weird childhood,' my 18 year old said to me,'" Justine wrote. "'I can't believe I'm as normal-seeming as I am.' I said, 'I'm very proud of you.'"