Elon Musk Shares He Has Asperger's, Jokes About Son's Unique Name on 'SNL'

Elon Musk says he has Asperger's. The tech billionaire shared his diagnosis while guest hosting this week's Saturday Night Live.

"It's an honor to be hosting Saturday Night Live, I mean that. Sometimes after I say something, I have to say I mean that so people really know I mean it. That's because I've always had a lot of intonational variation when I speak, which I've been told makes for great comedy," Musk said. "I'm actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger's to host SNL. Or at least the first to admit it."

Asperger syndrome is a high functioning condition on the autism spectrum, which can affect a person's ability to socialize and communicate. While many fans praised Musk for being open about having Asperger's, others noted that he's not SNL's first host with the condition. Former SNL cast member Dan Aykroyd, who has spoken publicly about living with Asperger’s, hosted the show in 2003.

Elsewhere in his opening monologue, Musk discussed his vision for the future, his tweets and his son's name.

The SpaceX founder -- who shares 1-year-old son X Æ A-XII with Grimes -- joked that his son's name is pronounced like a "cat running across the keyboard."

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.