Emily Ratajkowski Calls Out 'This Is 40' for Treating Megan Fox's Character 'So Badly'

Emily Ratajkowski is sticking up for Megan Fox.

Over the weekend, the 30-year-old model was reportedly heard speaking about the 2012 comedy film This is 40 to Amy Schumer during the Tribeca Film Festival. Fox stars in the Judd Apatow-directed film as Desi, a boutique worker who's an escort on the side. The movie also features Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann, Jason Segel and more.

Several scenes throughout This is 40 objectify and sexualize Fox's Desi. There's one moment, for example, where Mann's character, Debbie, tells Desi her body is amazing and asks if her boobs are real. Debbie then proceeds to touch and play with them, saying, "I mean, they really are amazing. That's firm, for real. They're like a memory mattress."

According to Page Six, Ratajkowski told Schumer (who is friends with Apatow and turned 40 on June 1) that "that movie is hilarious and very spot-on."

"I recommend everybody who has a husband or wife and kids to watch it," she continued, "[but] Megan Fox is treated in it so badly."

The outlet reports that Schumer then said, "Oooh, that movie is not aging well?" to which Ratajkowski responded, "That movie is not aging well."

In an exclusive ET interview in September 2019, Fox opened up to Diablo Cody (who wrote 2009's Jennifer's Body, which Fox starred in) about some of her darkest moments in Hollywood.

"I feel like I was sort of out and in front of the #MeToo movement before the #MeToo movement happened. I was speaking out and saying, 'Hey, these things are happening to me and they're not OK,'" she admitted. "And everyone was like, 'Oh well, f**k you. We don't care, you deserve it.' Because everybody talked about how you looked or how you dressed or the jokes you made."

Fox and Cody also discussed how it felt like Jennifer's Body was savaged by people who had a preconceived idea based on marketing that targeted young men and played up the film's supposed sexuality. When the movie hit theaters on Sept. 18, 2009, it was met with mixed reviews and lackluster box office returns.

"There was so much going on with me at that time, that movie being picked apart was not at the top of [my list of concerns]," Fox shared. "Because I had such a fraught relationship with the public, and the media, and journalists, and I was struggling so much at that time in general, this didn't stand out as a particularly painful moment, it was just part of the mix."

Fox continued on, telling Cody that being sexualized and objectified had started to become a recurring theme in her career.

"It wasn't just that movie, it was every day of my life, all the time, with every project I worked on and every producer I worked with," she recalled. "It preceded a breaking point for me. I think I had a genuine psychological breakdown where I wanted just nothing to do."

"I didn't want to be seen, I didn't want to have to take a photo, do a magazine, walk a carpet," she added. "I didn't want to be seen in public at all because the fear, and the belief, and the absolute certainty that I was going to be mocked, or spat at, or someone was going to yell at me, or people would stone me or savage me for just being out… so I went through a very dark moment after that."

