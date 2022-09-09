Emily Ratajkowski Files for Divorce From Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, according to multiple reports.

Ratajkowski filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday, Page Six reported, citing court records. According to the report, the filing was contested. TMZalso reported the news on Friday, citing online records.

The couple’s separation was confirmed a few days after Ratajkowski was spotted in New York City without her wedding ring on July 14.

"Emily and Sebastian have split. They had been having issues as a couple for a bit," a source told ET at the time. "Emily is focused on herself and their son. Emily is adjusting to this change and plans to file for divorce soon."

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard first sparked romance rumors when they were seen kissing on Valentine's Day in February 2018.They were secretly married that same month at a New York City courthouse. A few months later, she debuted her two-stone engagement ring on Instagram.

In March 2021, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard became parents to son Sylvester, who is now 1. Several months later, Ratajkowski dedicated her memoir, My Body, to Sylvester. "I dedicated the book to him because I wrote about these experiences to make myself the best version of a mother that I could be," Ratajkowski later told ET. "And that, I think really, was about love and that's why I wrote the book. And I think that there's a lot that I hope he can learn from it."