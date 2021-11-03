Emily Ratajkowski Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are new parents! The 29-year-old model and actress gave birth on March 8 and shared a photo of her breastfeeding her little one while also revealing the baby's name and nickname.

"Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life," she posted to Instagram on Thursday.

Model Ashley Graham was one of the first to congratulate the new mom, commenting, "Welcome to the world, Sly!"

Ratajkowski announced she was pregnant in October with a Vogue cover shoot showing off her baby bump. She and Bear-McClard have been married since February 2018, when she announced their surprise courthouse nuptials on Instagram.

Since announcing her pregnancy, the Gone Girl star has been giving fans updates on her growing baby bump. In January, she addressed rumors that she got lip injections while pregnant.

"I've never had lip injections (not judging folks who do -- y'all look great!) but you can't even get injections when you're pregnant!" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "A woman's blood volume increases 50% which is why ladies can get a little puffy in the face and lips during pregnancy."

Ratajkowski went on to praise her body for all it has accomplished in recent months, writing, "I've found I have a whole new appreciation for what my body can do and what is beautiful and I'm gonna celebrate it on here when I feel like it."

When announcing her pregnancy in October, Ratajkowski penned a personal essay about how she wants to raise her child.

"When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?'" she wrote. "We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then. Everyone laughs at this."

"There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who—rather than what—is growing inside my belly," she continued. "Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are? This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled. I like the idea of forcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible."