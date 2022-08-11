Eminem Makes Rare Appearance With Daughter Hailie at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Eminem had his no. 1 fan by his side over the weekend at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony -- his daughter, Hailie Jade!

The 26-year-old podcast host and her 50-year-old rapper dad, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, sat together at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate his induction into the Hall of Fame.

Hailie was seen clapping in the crowd while rocking a black leather jacket.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Eminem referenced his daughter in his acceptance speech, saying, "I almost died of an overdose in 2007, which kind of sucked because -- Hailie, plug your ears! -- because drugs were f**king delicious and I thought we had a good thing going."

Back in July, Hailie opened up about growing up as a celebrity's daughter in her Just a Little Shady podcast.

"It's so fun to look back [now], thinking back as an adult, I'm like, ‘Wow, that's so, so surreal,'" she reflected at the time. "Those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back like, ‘Holy crap, that was cool!"'