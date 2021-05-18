Emma Stone Rocks Chic Pantsuit at 'Cruella' Premiere in First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth

Emma Stone is one fierce lady in black and white!

The 32-year-old actress made a chic appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Cruella at El Capitan Theatre on Tuesday. The leading lady rocked a black Louis Vuitton suit with a white button-up top. She carried a red Louis Vuitton bag and wore pieces from the fashion brand's high jewelry collection.

The event marked her first red carpet appearance since welcoming her first child with husband Dave McCary. The couple reportedly wed in September 2020. ET confirmed in January that the La La Land star was pregnant, with a source saying, “It's been so nice for them to be home and have this time together before the baby. They're going to be the best parents; they are both great with kids and they make such a great team."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Cruella, Stone stars as Cruella de Vil, one of Disney's most wickedly fashionable villains, opposite legendary fashionista Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson). The new live-action film is set in 1970s London amid the punk rock revolution.

Ahead of the film's release, Stone stopped by SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, where she told Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham about her accepting her Oscar for Best Actress in 2017 from her childhood crush, Leonardo DiCaprio.

"That was what was going through my mind cause it was him. And I was like, I'd seen Titanic seven and a half times in theaters. He was the love of my life. I had a picture of him in my bedroom that was signed, that I had gotten for my birthday when I was like 12 years old and I was walking to Leo and I was like, this is officially the most surreal moment of my life," she recalled. "I could not believe it. I think he probably thinks I'm like a little weird, 'cause whenever I see him, I'm kind of like, ‘Hey, how's it going?’ You know, just in little moments either at the same event or something. He's very sweet though. But that was truly, that was what was the craziest experience was the fact that it was him."

"He’s stuck in my head as Jack Dawson. He just always will be," she added.

Meanwhile, Stone recently opened up to ET about her over 40 outfit changes in Cruella and how "incredible" the experience was for her.

"[Costume designer] Jenny Beavan just had the time of her life. She kept saying this is how she dressed in the '70s, this is what she knew," Stone told ET's Nischelle Turner. "It was the way that she built the world, these costumes, these women were just on another level entirely. It was just incredible."

"I loved the garbage dress. Popping out of the garbage pile and then that extreme train, it was so, so cool," she added, of which on-screen look she loves most. "I thought that was gorgeous. It's really hard to choose a favorite because they're all so brilliant and so detailed-oriented."

See more in the video below. Cruella will be available in theaters and on Disney+ Premium Access on May 28.