Emmy Raver-Lampman Shares 'Bittersweet' Reaction to 'Umbrella Academy' Ending With Season 4 (Exclusive)

Emmy Raver-Lampman is mourning the end of the hit superhero series The Umbrella Academy, which was recently renewed for a fourth and final season on Netflix. “It is bittersweet,” the actress tells ET.

On the series, Raver-Lampman portrays one of the Hargreeves siblings named Allison, who became known as the Rumor for her abilities to control minds by whispering the phrase, “I heard a rumor.”

“I’m already not looking forward to the last day on set. I’m gonna be a wreck because we’ve, over five-plus years now, we’ve just all gotten so close and we really do function as a family and love working together,” Raver-Lampman continues, while promoting her return as Molly on season 3 of the animated series Central Park.

In addition to the actress, the rest of the Hargreeves family is played by Elliot Page (Viktor), Tom Hopper (Luther), David Castañeda (Diego), Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Aidan Gallagher (Five) and Justin H. Min (Ben). Over the course of three seasons, which have introduced several notable characters, the siblings have tested the limits of their relationships while also trying to reverse the ever-impending apocalypse.

“I think we are all very grateful that we know going in that it’s our last season because a lot of shows don’t get that opportunity and don’t get to know it’s their last season before it’s done,” Raver-Lampman continues. “And so, I think we’re all very excited to not take a moment of this next season for granted, and go into it one last time and really just celebrate all the work that we’ve done and bring it to a close and have a proper ending for these characters and not have any loose threads.”

Speaking of loose threads, season 3 ended with its most ambitious cliffhanger yet, leaving the family without its powers as they separate in search of answers to their own personal dramas that resulted from Allison hitting the reset button.

While fans wait for the final episodes, they can catch Raver-Lampman showing off her musical skills as a teenage daughter of a Central Park caretaker fighting to keep the New York City icon from being taken over by a ruthless business entrepreneur.

“This season, the music is insane,” she says, referring to the series’ original music, which is not limited to one genre. “In one session, I was singing very singer-songwriter, acoustic kind of songs. And then, the next half hour, I was singing rock-and-roll, like a Led Zeppelin-type song… The genres that we were covering and the genres of music that are included in this season are quite extensive and quite wild.”

Central Park returns with season 3 on Friday, Sept. 9 on Apple TV+.