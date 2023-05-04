Emmy Rossum Gives Birth to Son, Shares First Photo of Her Baby Boy

Surprise! Emmy Rossum is a mother of two.

On Thursday, the Shameless alum shared that she and her husband, Sam Esmail, welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

"04.05.23 On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born," the 36-year-old actress wrote.

Next to the surprise announcement was a picture of her son's footprints, with his stats: "April 5, 2023, 10:40 a.m, 6lbs 14oz, 19inches."

In addition, the actress included a picture of her full baby bump and rounded out the post with the first image of her newborn son's little face.

Rossum has yet to reveal her son's name.

The couple's baby boy joins their daughter, whom they welcomed in May 2021. At the time, the actress kept her pregnancy a secret. However, in an effort to encourage others to get vaccinated, Rossum shared the first image of her baby girl.

"When I was pregnant, I got vaccinated. Not only did we have a healthy, beautiful baby girl but we also just learned our daughter now has antibodies," Rossum wrote next to a picture of her kissing her daughter, whose head is turned away from the camera. "In short, stop being an irresponsible idiot and get the vaccine."

Like with her son, Rossum has kept her daughter's name private, but marked her arrival with her stats.

"5.24.21 On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13 a.m., we welcomed our daughter into the world," she wrote next to a series of pictures from a maternity shoot.