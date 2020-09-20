Emmys 2020 Fashion: Behind-the-Scenes Pics of the Stars Getting Ready

We're just hours away from the 2020 Emmys, but before the awards ceremony officially kicks off, celebs are giving fans a look at what they'll be wearing for the annual event.

Because there won't be a traditional red carpet this year, producers have asked celebrities to come as they are, but still "make an effort." So while we're expecting to see many loungewear-inspired looks Sunday night, stars like Zendaya are already proving that they can still go full-glam for an awards show, even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Euphoria star teased via Instagram Stories that she's rocking a black-and-purple Christopher John Rogers dress with Louboutin shoes and jewelry by Bulgari for Look #1."

Meanwhile, it appears Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness raided his closet for "Emmy Look 2020 😂." The hair guru pulled out a pair of heels and a comfy satin dress in preparation for the night's event.

The Good Place star Jameela Jamil is also going chic and casual at the virtual Emmys in a JJwinks slumber party top, happy hour pant and Markarian sequin coat.

"No bra? No heels? NO PROBLEM," Jamil wrote on Instagram. "Wearing PJ’s to the 72nd Emmy awards (from my house) is my kind of vibes. Excited to see if we win any of the 7 awards we have been nominated for!!!!""I still did my make up and wore a sequin dressing gown, because... It’s what Tahani would have wanted," she added. "And this is her day, not mine."

And Jennifer Aniston is just getting her night started, posting a pic of herself in a facial mask and pajamas, drinking a glass of champagne. "Emmys prep... in my OTHER mask," she wrote on Instagram.

