Emmys 2020: 'Schitt's Creek' Sweeps in Final Season

Schitt's Creek said farewell with a sweep of the 72nd Primetime Emmy comedy categories! Not only did the beloved Canadian sitcom win for Outstanding Comedy Series for its sixth and final season during Sunday's ceremony, it also picked up wins for acting, writing and directing.

Schitt's Creek was one of the most-nominated shows of the year, scoring 15 total nods, including recognition for stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy and Dan Levy, who ended up taking home three alone. And it walked away with nine total wins, the most for any comedy series in its final season of eligibility:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Annie Murphy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Catherine O'Hara

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Eugene Levy

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Dan Levy

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

In fact, its sweep of the acting categories was a first for the Emmys, with no other show in history taking all four in a single year.

"This has been the greatest experience of my life," Levy said while accepting one of his many trophies. "Thank you to my incredible team... this is a night to remember, and I cannot thank the Academy enough for their generosity. This is completely overwhelming, and I thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you."

#SchittsCreek is proud to be an inclusive show in a world without hate. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/koreCF7XcW — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 21, 2020

The cast of Schitt's Creek spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier after sweeping the comedy categories on Sunday about what their big night ultimately means.

"It means that the work that everybody has put in over six years has you know paid off royally a lot of hard work," Eugene Levy said.

"I think this also means there's conversation to be had amongst networks and streamers across entertainment that shows need to be given time to grow and they need to be given space and they need to be given seasons to develop because we are the prime example of a show that would likely have been canceled on a network in America and yet here we are so," Dan Levy said. "I do hope the conversations are being had among network people about giving shows a shot because let this be an example of what can happen when you do."

But does the mountain of Emmy wins mean there could be more Schitt's Creek sometime in the future? Don't hold your breath.

"I've been sending Dan $1 bills in the mail every day as a bribe to make him write a movie but so far nothing," Murphy joked.

"I actually think that this sort of solidifies we went out on a good note and it would take a really freaking good idea to top whatever just happened," Dan Levy said.

Murphy, who iconically played Alexis Rose over the course of the six seasons, opened up to ET earlier this year about what that Emmys recognition meant to her Schitt's Creek family.

"Starting this show six years ago on the CBC in Canada, shooting in Toronto, we were isolated and didn't really realize when it started creeping into the States," she reflected. "To go from there to having the show and my fellow actors nominated for Emmys, it's so wonderful, because there were 150 incredibly talented Canadians working on this show and to have those talents and those people recognized at the Emmys makes me so proud."

"The amount of dedication and love that was put into this show, I genuinely think should be appreciated," Murphy added. "So it was so, so cool to get to the top of the mountain."

The series finale of Schitt's Creek aired on Pop TV in April, ahead of the sixth season streaming on Netflix later this year.

