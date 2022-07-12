Emmys 2022: Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett Earn First-Ever Nominations for ‘The White Lotus’

Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett are now Emmy nominees! The two performers were recognized for their work in the hit HBO limited series The White Lotus, when JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero revealed the full list of nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Tuesday.

Coolidge, who garnered some of the best reviews of her career for her turn as troubled guest Tanya McQuoid, was recognized in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category. Murray was also nominated in the respective supporting actor category for his unhinged performance as the luxury hotel’s manager, Armond.

Not only that, but many of their co-stars were also recognized, with Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney all nominated in the same category as Coolidge while Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn are up against Bartlett.

“It is such an honor to be nominated for my first Emmy! I just cried so much in front of a bunch of people!” Daddario shared after the news was announced. “Thank you so much to the Television Academy for honoring not only myself, but my fellow cast mates and Mike White. I am so proud of this show and will be forever grateful to have had this opportunity and to work alongside such incredible people and to have been stranded at this resort together.”

The White Lotus, meanwhile, earned a total of 20 nominations, including one for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, and is the third most-nominated series of the year.

The Emmy recognition for The White Lotus caps a standout year for Coolidge and Bartlett as the limited series earned them both Critics' Choice Television Award wins as well as Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be handed out live Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.