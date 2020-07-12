'Entourage' Star Jerry Ferrara 'Grateful' to Be Expecting Baby No. 2 Following 'Rough Year'

Following a "rough year," Jerry Ferrara and his wife, Breanne Racano, are thrilled to be expecting their second child. The Entourage star shared the news on social media on Monday.



"It’s been a rough year for sure. But I am grateful to being adding another little boy to our family," Ferrara wrote alongside two photos which showed the couple's 19-month-old son, Jacob. "3 of us becomes 4 us! And I probably lose the rest of whatever hair I have left..."

The first image showed the cute family lying in bed with Racano's baby belly on display. As she and Ferrara held hands, Jacob adorably placed his little hand on the baby bump.

Another image showed Jacob clutching a bunch of bright blue balloons featuring newborn footprints and the words, "It's a Boy."

Ferrara also shared the news on Twitter, where a fan congratulated him and wrote, "I see you guys were productive during quarantine."

"This is true," Ferrara responded.

The couple tied the knot in June 2017 and welcomed Jacob in May 2019, after previously experiencing a miscarriage.

Ferrara proudly shared photos of Jacob on social media following his arrival.

“Mom and baby are doing great and I’m still amazed by the strength, Will Power, determination and self belief my wife showed during birth,” he gushed. “It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever seen anyone do in my lifetime. I’ll try and limit the baby pics but I cannot promise I can resist.”

