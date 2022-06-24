Eric and Jessie James Decker Celebrate Their 9-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'A Lifetime to Go'

Eric and Jessie James Decker are reflecting on their gorgeous wedding day — and beautiful marriage — in honor of their ninth wedding anniversary. The couple took to Instagram to share videos, photos and special tributes to one another.

"Happy Anniversary Mi Amor❤️ I love this life with you!” Eric wrote alongside a series of throwback photos of him and Jessie. “So many adventures and beautiful memories we have created together. You have stood by my side through the good and the bad. You are my lover, best friend and soulmate!”

“Nine years down and a lifetime to go,” he added. "Cheers to us 🥂.”

Jessie, meanwhile, shared a cute video to kick off the celebrations, writing, “Nine years married to you tomorrow."

The 34-year-old singer then got more intimate, sharing a video of a song she wrote for the 35-year-old former NFL player, as well as a look at their wedding album.

“I still choose you,” she wrote in her final tribute.

Eric and Jessie tied the knot in Colorado in 2013. They now share 8-year-old daughter, Vivian, and sons, Eric, 6, and Forrest, 4.

In April, Jessie spoke to ET about loving life as a wife and mom.

"I just wake up every day just so excited just to be their mom," she explained. "I really do. I'm like, 'Oh my God, I get to just be with them again today.' It's just the greatest feeling."