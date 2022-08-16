Eric Dane Has 'Family Vacay' With Estranged Wife Rebecca Gayheart and Their Daughters

Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane are enjoying a European getaway with their daughters Billie, 12, and Georgia, 10. More than four years after filing for divorce from the 49-year-old actor, the 51-year-old actress shared photos of the family enjoying a summer vacation.

"This is us , family vacay 2022," Gayheart captioned a photo of Billie sporting a white mini-dress and holding a shopping bag while walking next to Dane, who goofed off for the camera. The Jawbreaker star added the hashtags, "#familia #travel #goodtimes #moretocome #eurodanes."

Gayheart went on to share more photos to her Instagram Stories, which included one with Billie and Dane posed together, writing, "Twins," and another of their eldest "living her best life" while sunbathing on a rock.

"My baby," she later wrote next to a snap of Georgia, before showing off an epic pizza dinner the family indulged in. "Pizza = happy kids," Gayheart gushed.

Gayheart filed for divorce from Dane in February 2018 after 14 years of marriage.

“After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family," the former couple said in a joint statement to ET at the time. "We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us. We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this time as we navigate the next phase of our lives."

The following June, Gayheart received a third warning from the court that the divorce could be dismissed if she didn't take action. "If you fail to take the appropriate steps in your case, the court may dismiss your case for delay in prosecution," court documents obtained by ET explained.

While no updates have been made public since then, Gayheart still uses "Dane" in her Instagram handle.

Following their split, ET spoke with Dane who explained things were "great" between himself and Gayheart as they navigated co-parenting.

"We're friends," the Euphoria star told ET. "We have two kids. It's not complicated it doesn't have to be."

Last April, Gayheart shared photos and videos from a family vacation that featured Dane. "Spring Break 2021," she wrote. "Local staycation and we had a blast!! ☀️#gratefulheart #beachbabes #makingmemories," she wrote.