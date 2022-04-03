Estelle Harris, 'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story' Star, Dead at 93

A comedy legend has died. Actress Estelle Harris passed away on Saturday, ET can confirm. She was 93.

The Seinfeld and Toy Story star died of natural causes in Palm Desert, California, just weeks ahead of her 94th birthday.

“It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25pm,” her son, Glen Harris, said in a statement to ET “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.”

One of Harris' most notable roles was as George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on the hit sitcom Seinfeld. She was also the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise.

Estelle Harris and Jason Alexander in 'Seinfeld.' Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Harris also had the recurring role of Muriel on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, in addition to roles in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Futurama, iCarly, Phil of the Future, Kim Possible, The Proud Family, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The Wild Thorberrys, Star Trek: Voyager, Night Court and many more.

Shortly after the news of her death broke, Jason Alexander, who played George Costanza on Seinfeld, tweeted his condolences.

"One of my favorite people has passed - my tv mama, Estelle Harris. The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat," the 63-year-old actor tweeted. "I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always. #RIPEstelleHarris."

Harris is survived by her three children, three grandsons, and a great grandson.