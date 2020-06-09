Ethan Is Supreme, YouTube Star and Beauty Influencer, Dead at 17

Rest in peace, Ethan Peters. The YouTube star and beauty influencer, known as Ethan Is Supreme, has died, his friends confirmed on social media. He was 17.

Ethan's cause of death is unclear. His best friend, Ava Louise, noted his struggles with addiction on social media and has been posting resources for those struggling with substance abuse. ET has reached out to Ethan's rep for comment.

"My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame.....the only person there for me when I had no one," Ava wrote on Twitter. "I love you Ethan, I am at a loss for words. I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you’d want me to say to the Internet rn but I’m to heartbroken to say it. Rip."

My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame.....the only person there for me when I had no one. I love you Ethan, I am at a loss for words. I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you’d want me to say to the Internet rn but I’m to heartbroken to say it. Rip ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EjQdm0JVxE — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) September 5, 2020

Manny MUA also mourned Ethan's death on Twitter. "rest in peace ethan @trashqueenethan," he wrote. "You were so incredibly talented at such a young age. i know he’s made many many mistakes... but to say he deserved to pass away is horrible and inhuman. i pray for his family and loved ones, a horrible loss."

rest in peace ethan @trashqueenethan you were so incredibly talented at such a young age. i know he’s made many many mistakes... but to say he deserved to pass away is horrible and inhuman. i pray for his family and loved ones, a horrible loss 💔 — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) September 6, 2020

"Rip angel. my heart goes out to his family and friends," Tana Mongeau wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of herself with Ethan. "If you need anything reach out please."

Instagram

Influencer Grace Anne Auten shared a slideshow of pics on Instagram writing, "I love you. I can’t believe I have to say goodbye so soon. We just talked a couple days ago, when you sent me a video of the disposables that had just come in from your visit here. F**k. I f**king hate it here. I wish I could say more..but there just aren’t any words. I love you. I believe you’re still here for me."

If you're struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA's National Helpline -- a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service -- at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).