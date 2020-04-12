‘Euphoria’ Fans React to Special Episode: See the Best Tweets

Christmas came early for Euphoriafans! The first of two "bridge" episodes -- which was supposed to premiere on HBO on Sunday -- dropped early for fans with HBO Max, who got a chance to see the surprising episode Thursday night.

"Trouble Don't Last Always,” followed Zendaya's character as she "celebrates" Christmas in the aftermath of the season 1 finale, which showed Rue being left by Jules (Hunter Shafer) at the train station and relapsing.

The episode was a notable change of pace and tone for the typically kaleidoscopic series, with little of the drug-fueled fantasy flair and glittery surrealism that kinetically heightened the visual language of nearly every bit of the first season.

Instead, this episode is almost entirely centered on Rue and her sobriety sponsor, Ali (Colman Domingo) sitting and talking at a diner after a Christmas Eve meeting of her Narcotics Anonymous group. It was a slow-paced and quiet acting showcase for Zendaya, who demonstrated exactly why she earned her historic Emmy award win earlier this year.

The remarkably low-key episode was met with some confusion from fans who were caught off guard by its tonal shift. However, there was no shortage of adoration for Zendaya and Domingo, and a lot of love for the show returning with two specials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

emmy winner zendaya making me cry rn #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/aqXBJqMi30 — emma 🌼 (@_michelangehoe) December 4, 2020

when zendaya gets another emmy for that performance no it’s true — john (@nastygillespie) December 4, 2020

I never thought two people sitting and talking in a diner would have me this emotional #Euphoria #EuphoriaHBO @euphoriaHBO pic.twitter.com/RguhTvE6cK — The Velveteen Jewell (@JewellReign) December 4, 2020

just finished the euphoria episode emotional attachments aside i would do anything for zendaya — jacy (@ughjacy) December 4, 2020

“as someone who tried really hard to be someone i couldn’t” zendaya you have done it again #EuphoriaHBO pic.twitter.com/sfAretEu0K — lex (@livsfilm) December 4, 2020

Not y’all complaining about this episode of @euphoriaHBO this message may not be for you, but there are plenty of us this is speaking to#Euphoria #EuphoriaHBO pic.twitter.com/w0Qv3mRgZR — The Velveteen Jewell (@JewellReign) December 4, 2020

the diner owner trying to close their store at 3am on christmas day #EuphoriaHBO #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/4jChK3ftuF — M̶a̶t̶t̶h̶e̶w̶ (@onionaight) December 4, 2020

zendaya showed you guys why she won that emmy #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/XWqEDfsHgF — b (@brainardrclark) December 4, 2020

Ya’ll upset that this episode is just in a diner like it’s not a whole panoramic going on is beyond me! LISTEN TO ALI & STFU! #EuphoriaHBO pic.twitter.com/gtBilcC9sv — Ceez (@CeezMaraj) December 4, 2020

"How do you want your mom and sister to remember you?"



"As someone who tried really hard to be someone I couldn’t."



Give @Zendaya her second Emmy right damn now. #Euphoria — Marcus Jones (@marcus_jones) December 4, 2020

Zendaya made history at this year's Emmy Awards when she became the youngest person ever to win in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her role in Euphoria.

ET spoke with the actress after the ceremony, and she opened up a bit about the special episodes and plans for the second season.

"All I can really say is that season 2 won't happen for a while," she said. "But we do have a couple bridge episodes that we're shooting currently that aren't really part of season 1 or season 2 but kind of give people a little something different with Euphoria to hold us over a little bit until we're able to do a full season 2."

"But I'm very happy with the work that we're doing so far, and I can't wait for everyone to see it, really," she added.

For those without HBO Max, the first new special episode ofEuphoria premieres Sunday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.