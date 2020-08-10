Eva Longoria Says 'Mom Shamers of the World Are Real' While Talking About Raising 2-Year-Old Son

Eva Longoria is getting real about the mom shamers she has encountered since becoming a parent. The actress and producer, who is mom to 2-year-old son Santiago, touched on getting bullied on social media during Anna Faris' podcast Unqualified this week.

"Since I've become a mom," Longoria said, "The mom shamers of the world are real. I never want to be that person, to be on a podcast like, 'What I do is I put my son to bed at 7 because studies show that the brain... ' Like, 'Oh my God, good for you. You go do that."

"I am never going to tell someone how to parent," she continued. "I am in no way an expert of being a mom."

And when it comes to being asked how she does it all, the former Desperate Housewives star said that "even answering it can make other women feel less than sometimes."

"I'll hear women go, 'Oh my God, it's great, blah blah blah.' And I'm like, 'Oh, gosh, she has it together. Maybe I'm not doing something right,'" Longoria said, adding that she has "a village" and "huge family" who help her with her son.

"I have an amazing husband who supports me, I have amazing sisters and I have amazing girlfriends who have kids the same age," she relayed. "So we all chip in and get it done."

Longoria and Faris also talked about getting to know each other on the set of Overboard. Faris praised her guest by telling her she always had a warm and welcoming spirit while on the set -- but also meant business.

"You make people at ease and you still expect a lot from them, which I love," Faris said, while Longoria laughed.

"You are one of the easiest people to love," Longoria added, before sharing how she had to "fight for this role" even though her husband, José Bastón, financed the movie. "I had to meet with [writers and directors] like 5,000 times and I was like, ‘I have to be in a movie with Anna Faris. You don't understand. This is like a dream of mine and you're blocking me from my dreams.'"

"So I'm like, it's my fifth time [auditioning] already. I'm talking to him about this movie and he goes, 'What movie are you talking about?' And I said, 'Overboard.' And he goes, 'Oh, that's one of my movies.' And then I go, 'Then why the f**k am I auditioning. Hello! Just give me the part!'" she joked, before landing the role a week later. "I don't know if I got it or my husband got it for me and my husband goes, ‘Oh I never called anybody.'"

Longoria added that she "wanted the movie so bad" because she was a fan of Faris, adding that she also admired Faris' co-star Eugenio Derbez. "He's a wonderful human being...and then the property. It was amazing. One of my favorite jobs I've ever done."

