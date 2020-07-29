Eva Longoria, Tia Mowry and More Go Head-to-Head on Netflix's 'Game On' Comedy Crossover (Exclusive)

This summer may be about maximizing our time apart, but Netflix is bringing your favorite shows together with their upcoming Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event.

The streaming service's comedy series, Mr. Iglesias, Family Reunion, The Big Show Show and Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love, will all intersect on Aug. 10, and ET is exclusively debuting the trailer, which features Eva Longoria, Tia Mowry and more.

Mowry and Anthony Alabi of Family Reunion will appear on Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love. Paulina Chavez and Jencarlos Canela of Ashley Garcia will appear on Family Reunion, while Longoria guest stars on Ashley Garcia.

Additionally, Gabriel Iglesias of Mr. Iglesias will appear on The Big Show Show and Paul "the Big Show" Wight will appear on Mr. Iglesias. It's all fun and games on the crossover event, as our favorite characters share the screen for some friendly competition.

In a February interview with ET, Chavez gushed about getting the opportunity to work with Longoria, who directed several episodes of Ashley Garcia.

"Eva Longoria is such an inspiration to me," the 17-year-old actress shared. "I look up to her. She does everything -- she directs, she produces and she acts."

"I was just so privileged to work with her and learn from her. I'm super honored," Chavez said. "And also, what she does with her foundation. She has a foundation which helps Latinas break the cycle of poverty by introducing them to career paths and really educating them. I really hope to have a foundation somewhat like that, and focus on Latinos, which would be really, really cool."

Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event debuts on Netflix on Aug. 10.