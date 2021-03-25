Evan Peters to Portray Jeffrey Dahmer in New Netflix Series 'Monster'

Evan Peters has just landed a major role.

The actor has reportedly been cast as notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s upcoming project for Netflix, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to Murphy's rep for comment. Netflix is not commenting or confirming at this time.

Peters has previously worked with Murphy on his anthology series, American Horror Story.

Additionally, Variety reports that Niecy Nash will portray Glenda Cleveland, Dahmer’s neighbor who alerted police and the FBI of his suspicious behavior, but nothing was done. Penelope Ann Miller will take on the role of Dahmer’s mother, Joyce, while Richard Jenkins will play Dahmer’s father, Lionel. Shaun Brown and Colin Ford are also attached to the project.

The upcoming 10-episode limited series will tell the story of Dahmer "through the eyes of his victims, and examines Dahmer’s white privilege and the law enforcement involved with a critical lens, depicting at least 10 times that Dahmer was apprehended by police but not prosecuted," per the outlet.

Carl Franklin will direct the pilot, with Janet Mock set to write and direct several episodes.

Murphy, meanwhile, has been teasing the upcoming season 10 of AHS. This week, he announced that Kaia Gerber would be joining the star-studded cast, which includes Peters, Macaulay Culkin, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Lily Rabe and Sarah Paulson.

Over the weekend, Murphy also shared season 10's title with an eerie black-and-white clip of waves washing up on the sand. "The title of American Horror Story 10 is Double Feature," the clip reads. "Two horrifying stories…one season. One by the sea…One by the sand. More to come…"