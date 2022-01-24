Evan Rachel Wood Says She Did Not Consent to Having Sex With Marilyn Manson in His 2007 Music Video

Evan Rachel Wood is alleging that Marilyn Manson's "first crime" against her occurred when she starred alongside him in his 2007 "Heart-Shaped Glasses" music video when she was 19 years old.

On Sunday at the Sundance Film Festival, part one of the documentary Phoenix Rising premiered, and according to multiple reports, Wood goes into detail about her prior relationship with Manson, born Brian Warner, and the alleged abuse she endured while with him.

Wood recalls filming "Heart-Shaped Glasses," claiming that she did not consent to having sex with Manson on camera.

"It's nothing like I thought it was going to be. We're doing things that were not what was pitched to me," the 34-year-old actress claims of the music video.

"...We had discussed a simulated sex scene, but once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real," she alleges. "I had never agreed to that. I'm a professional actress, I've been doing this my whole life; I've never been on a set that unprofessional in my life up until this day."

Wood calls the shoot "complete chaos."

"I did not feel safe," she says in the doc. "No one was looking after me. It was a really traumatizing experience filming the video. I didn't know how to advocate for myself or know how to say no because I had been conditioned and trained to never talk back, to just soldier through."

Wood says that after they were done shooting, she "felt disgusting and that I had done something shameful, and I could tell that the crew was very uncomfortable and nobody knew what to do."

"I was coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretenses," she claims. "That's when the first crime was committed against me. I was essentially raped on-camera."

At the time, Wood says she was too scared to speak out about what allegedly happened on set.

ET has reached out to Manson regarding these recent allegations made by Wood. In the past, he has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

In 2016, Wood came forward alleging that she had been sexually assaulted by a "significant other" and testified in support of legislation to protect survivors of sexual assault. Years later, in February 2021, Wood named Manson as her alleged abuser.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," Wood posted to Instagram at the time. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail."

"I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives," her post continued. "I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Wood is one of several women who have accused Manson of sexual assault. The 53-year-old singer has denied all allegations, calling them "horrible distortions of reality."

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners," Manson previously claimed. "Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

Phoenix Rising, directed by Oscar nominee Amy Berg (Deliver Us From Evil), will debut in its entirety on HBO in March.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.