Evan Rachel Wood Says She Filed Police Report After Alleged Threats From Marilyn Manson's Wife

Evan Rachel Wood says she filed a police report last year after she was allegedly "alerted to threats" from Marilyn Manson's wife about the release of underage photos of herself. The actress, who named Manson (real name Brian Warner) as her alleged abuser last week, continued to speak out on her Instagram Story on Saturday. Manson denied allegations of abuse in a statement last week.

"On Dec. 19, I had to file a police report after I was alerted to threats made by @leslee_lane and @lindsayusichofficial (Brian's wife) for conspiring to release photos of me when I was UNDERAGE, after being given large amounts of drugs and alcohol, after Brian performed on Halloween in Las Vegas to 'ruin my career' and 'shut me up,'" Wood wrote.

The Westworld star included a copy of the alleged police report, with contact and personal information blacked out. ET has reached out to Manson and his wife, Lindsay Usich, for comment. The Instagram handle @leslee_lane has been deleted.



Wood began dating Manson in 2007, when she was 19 and he was 38. They got engaged in 2010, but ended their engagement seven months later. The actress, who claimed on Feb. 1 that Manson "started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years," made further claims about their time together on Instagram over the weekend.

"I was called a jew in a derogatory manner," she wrote. "He would draw swastikas over my bedside table when he was mad at me. I heard the 'n' word over and over."

"Everyone around him was expected to laugh and join in. If you did not or (god forbid) called him out, you were singled out and abused more," she continued. "I have never been more scared in my life."

Last week, Wood also shared screenshots to her Instagram Story of posts by Manson's other accusers, who said they suffer from PTSD as a result of their alleged experience with the musician. Ashley Walters and Ashley Lindsay Morgan claimed they suffered sleep deprivation, while Sarah McNeilly alleged that Manson "threatened to bash my face in with a baseball bat."

Manson later responded to the allegations and categorically denied claims that he was abusive.

"Obviously my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy," Manson wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. "But these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners."

"Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," he added.