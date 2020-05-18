Every Movie Delayed Due to Coronavirus: Find Out the New Release Date

With movie theaters closed amid the ongoing pandemic, our homes have been turned into a cinema in the time of coronavirus, with many films available on VOD or to stream earlier than expected. But those are largely movies that had the unlucky timing of dropping right before social distancing descended upon the nation.

Below, ET has compiled a handy guide to keep track of the changing release dates, which we will be updating as soon as new dates are announced.

A Quiet Place Part II

Original release date: March 20

New release date: September 4

"To all our A Quiet Place fans, one of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together," director John Krasinski said. "As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie... I'm gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here's to our group movie date! See you soon!"

Antebellum

Original release date: April 24

New release date: August 21

Antlers

Original release date: April 17

New release date: TBA

The Asset

New release date: April 23, 2021

Michael Keaton, Maggie Q and Samuel L. Jackson star in a spy thriller from Casino Royale director Martin Campbell.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Original release date: July 31

New release date: July 16, 2021

The Batman

Original release date: June 25, 2021

New release date: October 1, 2021

Black Widow

Original release date: May 1

New release date: November 6

Marvel fans are used to waiting when it comes to Black Widow. Twenty-three MCU films in, fans will finally get the Scarlett Johansson-starring solo outing six months later than planned.

Bob's Burgers

Original release date: July 17

New release date: April 9, 2021

Candyman

Original release date: June 12

New release date: September 25

A pre-Halloween release for the Candyman reboot does make more sense.

Come Play

Original release date: July 24

New release date: October 30

Connected

Original release date: September 18

New release date: October 23

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Original release date: May 7, 2021

New release date: November 5, 2021

Dungeons & Dragons

Original release date: November 19, 2021

New release date: May 7, 2022

Untitled Elvis Movie

Original release date: October 1, 2021

New release date: November 5, 2021

Baz Luhrmann's currently untitled Elvis Presley biopic stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll and Tom Hanks as his longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Escape Room 2

Original release date: December 30

New release date: January 1, 2021

The Eternals

Original release date: November 6

New release date: February 12, 2021

Fast & Furious 9

Original release date: May 22

New release date: April 2, 2021

"It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May," Universal Pictures said in a statement. "While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration. Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together."

Fatale

Original release date: June 19

New release date: October 30

Fatherhood

Original release date: October 23

New release date: April 2, 2021

The Paul Weitz-directed drama stars Kevin Hart, Alfre Woodard and DeWanda Wise.

The Forever Purge

Original release date: July 10

New release date: TBA

Free Guy

Original release date: July 3

New release date: December 11

The French Dispatch

Original release date: July 24

New release date: October 16

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Original release date: July 10

New release date: March 5, 2021

The Green Knight

Original release date: May 29

New release date: TBA

Greyhound

Original release date: June 12

New release date: TBA

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

New release date: August 20, 2021

Hotel Transylvania 4

Original release date: December 22, 2021

New release date: August 6, 2021

Infinite

Original release date: August 7

New release date: May 28, 2021

Paramount Pictures has rescheduled the Mark Wahlberg-fronted drama -- from director Antoine Fuqua and co-starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dylan O'Brien and Sophie Cookson -- for Memorial Day Weekend 2021.

In the Heights

Original release date: June 26

New release date: June 18, 2021

Lin-Manuel Miranda shared a message from himself, writer Quiara Alegría Hudes and director Jon M. Chu: "When we can safely gather again, flags in hand, we will be there, enjoying this movie in theaters. We'll have the premiere uptown. The best summer of our lives, together. Patience & Faith. Paciencia y Fe."

John Wick: Chapter 4

Original release date: May 21, 2021

New release date: May 27, 2022

Jungle Cruise

Original release date: July 24

New release date: July 30, 2021

King Richard

Original release date: November 25, 2020

New release date: November 19, 2021

Will Smith stars as Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams.

The Lovebirds

Original release date: April 3

New release date: May 22 on Netflix

The Kumail Nanjiani-Issa Rae romantic thriller -- about a couple who become unwitting bystanders to a murder -- has officially made the move to Netflix.

Man from Toronto

Original release date: November 20

New release date: September 17, 2021

From the director of The Hitman’s Bodyguard and starring Woody Harrelson.

The Many Saints of Newark

Original release date: September 25

New release date: March 12, 2021

The Sopranos prequel film -- which stars James Gandolfini's son, Michael, in the role his late father made famous -- will take place during the Newark riots of '67, long before the iconic HBO series.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Original release date: July 3

New release date: July 2, 2021

With Illumination's Paris studio shut down, "we will be unable to finish Minions: The Rise of Gru in time for our planned global releases in late June and early July," CEO Chris Meledandri said.

Mission: Impossible 7

Original release date: July 23, 2021

New release date: November 19, 2021

Director Christopher McQuarrie is remaining on to helm the Fallout follow-up, starring Tom Cruise and his M:I crew alongside franchise newcomers Shea Whigham, Hayley Atwell, Nicholas Hoult and Pom Klementieff.

Mission: Impossible 8

Original release date: August 5, 2022

New release date: November 4, 2022

Morbius

Original release date: July 31

New release date: March 19, 2021

Mulan

Original release date: March 27

New release date: July 24

"Our hearts are with everyone the world over who is affected by this virus, and we hope that Mulan's fighting spirit will continue to inspire those who are working so hard to keep us all safe," director Niki Caro wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for all of your enthusiasm and support, and I can’t wait for the day where we will all get to experience this tale of a girl warrior who became a legend together."

The New Mutants

Original release date: May 15

New release date: August 28

The Nightingale

Original release date: December 25

New release date: TBA

No Time to Die

Original release date: April 10

New release date: Nov. 25

"MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of No Time to Die will be postponed until November 2020," the official James Bond account tweeted.

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Original release date: May 8

New release date: TBA

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Original release date: April 3

New release date: Jan. 15, 2021

Raya and the Last Dragon

Original release date: November 25

New release date: March 12, 2021

Ron's Gone Wrong

Original release date: February 26, 2021

New release date: April 23, 2021

Run

Original release date: May 8

New release date: TBA

"Not the decision anyone wants, but certainly one that needs to be made. After spending 2+ years working on this movie, nothing excites me more than bringing Run to theaters around the world. But now is not the time," director Aneesh Chaganty said.

Saint Maud

Original release date: April 10

New release date: TBA

The Secret Garden

Original release date: April 17

New release date: August 14

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Original release date: February 12, 2021

New release date: May 7, 2021

Shazam! 2

Original release date: April 1, 2022

New release date: November 4, 2022

Sing 2

Original release date: July 2, 2021

New release date: December 22, 2021

With Minions: The Rise of Gru shifting to a 2021 release, Illuminations' other project set for that summer -- an animated sequel to 2016's musical hit, Sing, starring Taron Egerton, Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and more -- has been bumped and will now hit theaters in time for Christmas.

Soul

Original release date: June 19

New release date: November 20

Spider-Man: Far From Home Sequel

Original release date: July 16, 2021

New release date: November 5, 2021

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel

Original release date: April 8, 2022

New release date: October 7, 2022

Spiral: From The Book of Saw

Original release date: May 15

New release date: May 21, 2021

"Spiral too has fell victim of COVID-19," director Darren Bousman said. "While I am excited for you all to see the macabre madness we have in store for you, no narrative we could tell is worth the risk of endangering our fans.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Original release date: May 22

New release date: August 7

Thor: Love and Thunder

Original release date: November 5, 2021

New release date: February 18, 2022

The Tomorrow War

Original release date: December 25

New release date: July 23, 2021

Director Chris McKay's sci-fi action flick -- about soldiers drafted from the past to fight in a war against aliens -- stars Chris Pratt, Betty Gilpin, J.K. Simmons and Yvonne Strahovski. With Paramount's Top Gun sequel moving to its weekend, The Tomorrow War's Christmas release has been pushed to summer.

Top Gun: Maverick

Original release date: June 24

New release date: December 23

Tom Cruise's long-awaited return to the cockpit has been officially re-dated to arrive the Wednesday before Christmas. Who says you can't enjoy sexy beach volleyball in the winter?

Uncharted

Original release date: March 5, 2021

New release date: July 16, 2021

The Ruben Fleischer-directed adaptation of the popular video game series, starring Tom Holland as treasure hunter Nathan Drake, first moved from spring to fall 2021 -- then forward again, finally landing in summer 2021.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Original release date: October 2

New release date: June 25, 2021

The bad news: The Andy Serkis-directed sequel has been bumped to next summer. The good news? Sony used the opportunity to debut its title: Venom: Let There Be Carnage, in honor of Woody Harrelson's supervillain.

Vivo

Original release date: April 16, 2021

New release date: June 4, 2021

This Sony Pictures Animation film stars a capuchin monkey and original music from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Voyagers

New release date: November 25

Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp and Fionn Whitehead star as humans bred to suppress emotions who are sent to colonize a distant planet.

Wicked

Original release date: December 22, 2021

New release date: TBA

In 2016, Universal Pictures made a long-awaited announcement: "The musical phenomenon Wicked comes to the big screen. In theaters 12.20.19." At some point -- and in the absence of any updates on casting or production -- that date was ultimately pushed to December 22, 2021. Now, it is "unset and will be redated at a later time."

Without Remorse

Original release date: September 18

New release date: October 2

The adaptation of Tom Clancy's revenge thriller stars Michael B. Jordan.

The Woman in the Window

Original release date: May 15

New release date: TBA

Wonder Woman 1984

Original release date: June 5

New release date: August 14

"In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again," Gal Gadot tweeted. "I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all."

Director Patti Jenkins added, "We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then."