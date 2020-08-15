Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis Finalize Divorce 3 Years After They Split

Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis are officially divorced. In court documents obtained by ET, the actor and his now-ex-wife's divorce was finalized on Thursday. The news comes three years after they split.

The pair got joint legal and physical custody of their youngest child, 9-year-old daughter Anouk. The two are also parents to three older daughters, Clara, 24, Jamyan, 19 and Esther, 18. According to the docs, McGregor must pay the production designer $14,934 per month in child support. He will also pay $35,868 per month in spousal support.

Additionally, all residuals and royalties from films or shows the actor starred in the past will be community property and split with Mavrakis. A list of these films and shows includes Fargo, the Star Wars prequels, Emma, Trainspotting and Moulin Rouge, among others.

Per the docs, films and shows McGregor made after this separation date -- listed as May 28, 2017 -- are considered his own property, except for his film Christopher Robin, which he got $3 million. That will be community property.

McGregor and Mavrakis met in 1995 on the set of the British television show Kavanagh QC, where she was a production designer. The pair got married on August 31,1995. After 22 years of marriage, McGregor filed for divorce in January 2018, just months after being spotted at a London cafe with his Fargo co-star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

At the 2018 Golden Globes, McGregor thanked Winstead and Mavrakis when he won Best Lead Actor in a Miniseries for his role on Fargo.

"There would have been no Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead, so thank you very much," he said before adding, "I want to take a moment to just say to Eve, who always stood by me for 22 years, and my four children, Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk, I love you."