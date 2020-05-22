'Extreme Weight Loss' Host Chris Powell and Wife Heidi Split After 10 Years of Marriage

Chris and Heidi Powell are going their separate ways.

The former Extreme Weight Loss trainers and co-hosts took to Instagram on Friday to announce that they are splitting after 10 years of marriage. In a joint statement, they wrote that they had some difficult news to share and "hope it’s received with the compassion and love we need right now."

"It is with much thought, prayer, and love that Heidi and I have decided to separate as husband and wife," the note began. "While this may come as quite a shock to many of you, please know that this decision was made over the course of many months on a quest to create the best dynamic for our modern family, and we are now in a great place."

They continued by sharing that they feel "an immense amount of sadness from the ending of one chapter." However, they also feel "an overwhelming amount of hope, peace, and love as we move into this next chapter with a slightly different-looking relationship."

The pair added that they will always be a family and that they, along with their combined children, will have "endless amounts of love and support from each other, as well as from the many wonderful people in our lives."

"We promise you the relationship between us will only continue to strengthen, and over time you’ll realize that what we have is more than just a marriage. It’s a true and beautiful life partnership—one we are both incredibly grateful for," they continued, as they asked for privacy and thanked their fans "for loving us…exactly as we are.❤️"

Chris and Heidi got married in 2010. The pair share two kids, 8-year-old son Cash and 6-year-old daughter Ruby. Heidi also shares two children with her first husband, Derek Solomon.

