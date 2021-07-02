'F9' Teases 'Fast & Furious' Team's Return to the 'Old Life' in New Super Bowl Trailer

The Fast family is back. The first trailer for F9, the next installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, is coming soon -- and it dropped a new trailer on Super Bowl Sunday.

The 30-second clip includes all the adrenaline and destruction fans have come to expect from the franchise -- and a return to the "old life" that set the stage for years of adventures.

"The world has a way of changing. But there's one thing that always stays the same," Vin Diesel's Dominic Torretto says in the clip.

"Do you miss the old life?" he asks Michelle Rodriguez's Letty Ortiz.

"Do you?" she tosses back.

"Everyday," Dom admits.

Check out the trailer -- which also includes Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel and Ludacris -- below.

While F9 was originally slated to premiere earlier this year, its release date was pushed back significantly due to the coronavirus pandemic. The blockbuster is now slated to race into theaters May 28, 2021.

In October, news broke that director Justin Lin was gearing up to work on the 10th and 11th installments of Fast & Furious, which will conclude the core storyline of the franchise.

