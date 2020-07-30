Face Masks From Jessica Alba's Honest Company

Jessica Alba 's lifestyle brand The Honest Company is now selling face masks for both adults and kids, the whole family! The Honest Company is offering protective cotton face masks for adults and kids.

Offered in three prints, the non-medical grade masks are available to purchase in a 2-pack, 6-pack or 8-pack. Each double-layer, 100% cotton cloth face mask is machine washable. It has adjustable elastic loops that fit comfortably around the ear and a bendable wire that fits on the bridge of the nose. It also has an interior pocket for optional filters (included with every pack).