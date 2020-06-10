Facebook Removes President Donald Trump's False Claim That the Flu Is More Lethal Than COVID-19

Facebook has removed a post from President Donald Trump in which he falsely claimed that the flu is more lethal than the coronavirus. More than 210,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 since February. According to the CDC, 38,000 Americans died from the flu between 2016 and 2017.

Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone confirmed to multiple outlets that the social media site removed the post for breaking its rules on COVID-19 misinformation.

"Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu," Trump tweeted in a post that remains live on the site. "Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!"

While Trump's tweet is still live, the company added a note to the post, which reads, "This Tweet violated the Twitter rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the tweet to remain accessible."

The president, his wife, Melania Trump, and others in their inner circle tested positive for the virus earlier this month. Trump was released from Walter Reed Military Hospital on Monday, days after entering out of "an abundance of caution" following his positive test.