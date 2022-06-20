Faith Hill Admits She Fell Into a Bit of Depression After '1883' Wrapped (Exclusive)

Faith Hill is opening up about her time working on Taylor Sheridan's 1883 series in which she stars opposite her husband, Tim McGraw. Calling the production "a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Hill sat down with ET's Cassie DiLaura and talked all things acting, co-stars and her immense passion for this project.

Speaking at the Londoner Hotel ahead of the Paramount+ launch in the U.K., Hill revealed that working on 1883 set the bar really high for future acting jobs. Though Hill says the nearly six-month filming schedule was "severe" and "grueling," she explained that the cast, crew and dedication to the series made "the experience extraordinary."

"I went through a little bit of a depression, I have to say, for a couple of weeks I was just really sad," Hill said of wrapping filming. "There was something about that schedule too that was severe and grueling but it became so much a part of our lives for almost six months."

1883 is a prequel series to the mega-popular show Yellowstone. The show follows the Dutton family as they flee poverty in Texas and embark on a journey through the Great Plains to seek a better future in Montana. As fans know, James and Margaret Dutton are played by Hill and McGraw.

Hill said choosing to do 1883 together was an opportunity, "we couldn't pass up."

"We've been asked to do things together before, the reason for this one, this particular one, was because of the material, we couldn't pass it up. It felt like a blessing, we felt so lucky, honestly, to have that fall into our lap," she said.

So how did the country crooners commit to their on-screen roles while still enjoying married life off-screen? "For me," Hill explained, "the only way to have made this as authentic and as real as possible is to not run lines together, not even speak about the scenes we were in. We discussed other scenes but not ones we were in together."

Also speaking with ET's Cassie DiLaura in London, McGraw echoed his wife's sentiments on making sure viewers saw them as James and Margaret instead of Tim and Faith. He says the first time he met his wife as her character Margaret, the cameras were rolling.

Hill shared that taking on the role of Margaret Dutton was "incredibly heavy" and that she had to transition out of her character and back to her real life as a wife and mother.

Hill and McGraw have been married for 26 years and have raised three daughters together. In addition to 1883, the couple has performed on stage countless times and have toured together as well.

Praising her husband's acting chops, Hill said, "Tim's acted in many films before. He's a great actor and onstage with him as well, he's a master. He's the best."

The first season of 1883 is available for streaming now on Paramount+.