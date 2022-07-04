Fans React to 'Wendy Williams Show' Being Taken Down From YouTube: 'I'm in Shambles'

The Wendy Williams Show came to an end after 13 years last month, and now fans are reeling from another ending, of sorts. It appears that the show's entire presence on YouTube has been taken down.

As Variety first reported on Monday, The Wendy Williams Show's YouTube page appears to have disappeared and searching for videos on the platform yields no official clips from the show. The show's websites appear to also have been disabled.

This means that 13 years worth of clips, videos and moments may be totally unavailable and inaccessible to fans, and they have taken notice.

"The Wendy Williams Show YouTube channel being deleted on the 4th of July is almost fitting. It’s the last straw of the current downfall of America," one Twitter user wrote. "I’m in shambles."

The Wendy Williams Show YouTube channel being deleted on the 4th of July is almost fitting. It’s the last straw of the current downfall of America. I’m in shambles. — Daniel Preda (@MisterPreda) July 5, 2022

"I watched The Wendy Williams show every weekday morning while I was battling depression, and I could always count on her to give me a good laugh! I love her," another user wrote. "It's sad that her legacy has come to this...🥺"

I watched The Wendy Williams show every weekday morning while I was battling depression, and I could always count on her to give me a good laugh! I love her.

It's sad that her legacy has come to this...🥺 — Ken 🥂 (@OmgKenActually) July 5, 2022

The flurry of outrage hit fast and hard, with fans running the gamut from anger to sadness to disbelief.

While some hyperbolic reactions were inevitable, very few commenters appreciated the move, and a there was a great deal of blame or suspicion directed toward Sherri Shephard, who's own daytime talk show, Sherri, is set to debut in September.

They deleted Wendy Williams YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/CjLwsTRGBe — Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) July 5, 2022

the wendy williams show’s youtube page has been deleted pic.twitter.com/WgGTHDlSpB — 💘 (@DISC0D0WN) July 4, 2022

They are trying to erase Wendy Williams' legacy right in front of our eyes. They know her YouTube channel is our last memory of her iconic talk show. There is no good reason for her to delete her channel. — 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊. (@MJFINESSELOVER) July 4, 2022

It might be archived or cleared out for the new Sherri Shepherd Show to use in the fall but this is a travesty and a slap in the face to such a pioneer of daytime tv. They truly left us with NOTHING. — Daniel Preda (@MisterPreda) July 5, 2022

I'm calling on the United States Congress to mount a full-scale inquiry into the deletion of The Wendy Williams Show YouTube page. — Alex Naser-Hall (@anaserhall) July 4, 2022

I really feel some type of way the Wendy Williams YouTube channel is gone. — Assanté (@heyassante) July 4, 2022

RIP Wendy Williams After Show 😭 they’re being straight up nasty quickly deleting her YouTube channel. The After Show was pure comedy 😭😭😭 I hope Sherri’s show is cancelled after its sympathy third season, better if done earlier! Snake!!! https://t.co/Sjnsb7wJV5 — PKMN Trainer Jeremy (@jeremytyson) July 5, 2022

WENDY WILLIAMS this is SERIOUSLY unbelievable deleting her YOUTUBE channel WOW I loved watching WENDY’S episodes this is SO unbelievable how they are treating WW #WendyWilliams https://t.co/ZTkkprx802 — cyndi downs (@CynChic) July 4, 2022

They have erased Wendy Williams from YouTube pic.twitter.com/iU3n3tYrDm — Omar 𓅪 (@DarkSkinnedPrue) July 4, 2022

i watched wendy williams everyday after school from 6-12th grade,,, give her the respect she deserves !!!!! — Sacha Dumas (@cocktaildenim) July 4, 2022

wendy williams show youtube page had been deleted :( thank u queen for all the content pic.twitter.com/JqxZda4ag3 — tit (@lauradelray) July 5, 2022

Someone said losing the Wendy Williams YouTube page is like losing the library of Alexandria 💀 — Ruben (@Ruben14_C) July 5, 2022

Wait, so…

- they cancelled her show

- claim she was too sick (when irl she wasn’t) to continue working

- Now ALL of her past shows have been deleted from YouTube?



Who did #WendyWilliams piss of? pic.twitter.com/ZwBRfyd8Aw — Sam- The Marketing Strategist for Small Businesses (@IamMoni7) July 5, 2022

A source told ET late last month that the 57-year-old media personality "is OK with everything that has happened up until this point with the show."

The source also said Williams is "extremely happy and focused on new beginnings and being in the most amazing position in life."

As for why she feels she's in the most amazing position in life, the source tells ET that Williams "knows that, right now, she doesn't have to work another day in her life if she doesn't choose to."

Right now, Williams is "looking forward to starting new chapters in her life by diving into new business endeavors, investing, continuing on her health journey, her family and other big deals that come in daily," the source said, adding that the former talk show host "wants to fall in love and knows that’s exactly what she deserves after dedicating 37 years of her life to radio and television."