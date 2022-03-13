Fans Spot What Appears to be a ‘Kim' Tattoo on Pete Davidson's Chest

Pete Davidson could be keeping Kim Kardashian close to his heart!

On Sunday, eagle-eyed fans noticed a tattoo on the Saturday Night Live star’s chest that spells out “KIM.” It has yet to be confirmed if the tattoo is real or is in reference to the SKIMS founder. Fans caught a glimpse of the ink, which sits amongst Davidson’s other colorful tattoos, when Davidson’s friend and SNL writer, Dave Sirus, posted an alleged text conversation between the 28-year-old and Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye “Ye” West.

After West fired off a series of post alleging that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum wasn’t allowing him to see their children -- and allowing their oldest daughter, North West to continue using TikTok -- despite his request for her to stay off the app - - Davidson decided to step in.

In screenshot taken from the since-deleted post, the King of Staten Island star asks the “Famous” rapper to stop. “Yo it’s Skete Can you please take a second and calm down,” the text began. “It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f***ing lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the F**k up.”

Instagram/@davesirus

Davidson’s messages were met with a swift reply from the GRAMMY-winning actor, who questioned his language.

"Oh you using profanity now. Where are you right now?" West asked.

Davidson replied with a shirtless selfie of himself in bed, sticking his tongue out and throwing up a peace sign.

"In bed with your wife," Davidson retorted.

The heated exchange continued, with Davidson asking West to meet up so the pair could sort out their differences. Davidson and West’s exchange comes after a judge granted Kardashian’s request to be declared legally single. The reality TV star, who shares children, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2, went Instagram official with the comedian on Friday.

Davidson made an appearance in two of Kardashian’s photos. In one pic, Davidson lays his head in the 41-year-old's lap as he looks up at her. In another, the comedian snaps a selfie while his girlfriend blows a kiss to the camera.

Last week, Kardashian spoke out for the first time about her relationship. When asked if the SNL star will appear on the new Hulu series, The Kardashians, the mother of four said she'd not yet filmed with Davidson but was "not opposed to it."

"It’s just not what he does," she added in Variety. "But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away."