Fantasia Barrino Brings Baby Girl Keziah Home After One Month in the NICU

She's finally home! Fantasia Barrino is celebrating her newborn daughter, Keziah, leaving the Newborn Intensive Care Unit one month after her birth.

Though she welcomed her third child in late May with her husband, Kendall Taylor, the baby's early arrival caused her to stay in the NICU to be monitored and cared for.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old American Idol alum shared a sweet photo of baby Keziah in a precious white ruffled outfit with matching booties, writing, "Welcome Home @keziahlondontaylor🎀."

They also arrived back at the house to lots of pink-and-blue balloons and a lawn sign that read, "Welcome Home Baby Keziah."

"Thank you so much for making me cry lol!!!," Barrino wrote on her Instagram Stories. "My baby deserved it because she kicked the NICU BUTT."

Fantasia Barrino/Instagram Stories

Barrino opened up about her daughter in late May, writing, "Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother."

The singer is also mom to Dallas Xavier, 8, and Zion Quari, 19, from a previous relationship.