'Fast & Furious' Star Jordana Brewster Marries Mason Morfit

Jordana Brewster took a ride down the aisle! The Fast and Furious actress married Mason Morfit on Saturday during a ceremony in California. Brewster was stunning in a mermaid dress that was fit with a lace bodice. The bride kept her tresses swept back and out of her face and completed her wedding day look with a long veil that featured embroidered accents.

The groom looked classic in a black tuxedo with a black bowtie. Brewster, 42, and Morfit, who is a businessman, kept the fast family close as Vin Diesel, Ludacris and Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow attended the wedding.

On theme -- and paying tribute to her late co-star -- and on-screen romantic partner, Walker, Brewster and Morfit rode off in a blue car that resembled the ride from the film.

The couple’s wedding ceremony comes almost year after the actress shared the news of her engagement to the tech mogul. "❤️JB soon to be JBM❤️," Brewster wrote alongside the photo of her and Morfit cozied up on the beach. Following the post, Brewster’s rep confirmed the news to ET.

Shortly after, Brewster revealed that she had actually met her now-husband, four years prior while they were still married to other people. After Brewster’s separation from her then-husband, Andrew Form, the pair reconnected.

"When I landed, Mason was at the bottom of the escalator, holding a sign with my name on it. My heart was fluttering like a hummingbird. I felt at once super panicked but also strangely grounded," she recalled in a personal essay in Glamour.

"During a time when the world avoided all contact, when it was mandated that everyone stay six feet apart, Mason and I blended into each other. I thought, 'Please kiss me.' And he did."

Brewster was previously married to Form for 13 years before the couple ended their marriage in 2020. The pair are the parents of Rowan, 6, and Julian, 8.