Father's Day Gift Guide 2020: What to Get Dad This Year

Father's Day may look a little different this year, but you can still show your dad you're thinking of him from miles away.

From traditional gifts like a grilling kit to more creative ideas like a record player with his favorite vinyl, we've rounded up all kinds of thoughtful gifts to send him. If you're shopping for the dad to your kids or another father figure in your life, we have those guys covered, too.

Don't forget a good old fashioned card, and make sure to call or FaceTime him on June 21.

Start shopping now to make sure he'll receive his gifts in time -- and keep checking back as we update this guide with more ideas for dear old Dad.

Father's Day Gift Ideas -- Personalized Razors, Grilling Kits and More

Sports? Food? Music? No matter your dad's interests, there's something on this list he'll appreciate.

