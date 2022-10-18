'FBI: Most Wanted' Sneak Peek: Hana Is Kidnapped and Held Captive in Intense Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Hana is in deep trouble.

On Tuesday's episode of FBI: Most Wanted, FBI Special Agent Hana (Keisha Castle-Hughes) is kidnapped while trying to help a young girl, Ollie (Evil's Dalya Knapp), in peril at a rest stop that’s on the way to her sister’s house in Connecticut. Racing against the clock to save one of their own, Remy (Dylan McDermott) and the team pull out all the stops to find her.

ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek from the episode, titled "Chains," which sees Hana, locked in heavy metal chains, desperately clinging onto any type of clue that would help her zero in on where she is and who is behind her kidnapping. While held captive in an eerily decorated bedroom, she realizes she's stuck there with the same girl she intended to help before her abduction.

As the two chat, Hana learns that the culprit may be Ollie's dad and that she may be facing an uphill battle with regard to escaping without consequences. When it becomes clear there's no obvious way out, Hana temporarily concedes as she fields questions from Ollie about her original life plans and what she was doing at the rest stop in the first place.

"I used to wish I had a sister, except maybe they would hurt her too," Ollie says in the clip. "So I'm happy I don't. Are you and your sister best friends?"

That question hits a nerve for Hana, who acknowledges their strained relationship. "Not as close as I wish we were," she admits, revealing that "something bad" happened to her sister, which led to her pushing everyone away.

At that exact moment, the door opens and the kidnappers arrive with bad intentions for Ollie, causing Hana to make a scene as it dawns on her that Ollie is in grave danger. Watch ET's exclusive clip above to see what happens next.

FBI: Most Wanted airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.