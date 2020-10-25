Felicity Huffman Completes Full Sentence for Role in College Admissions Scam

Felicity Huffman has completed her full sentence after pleading guilty to her role in the 2019 college admissions scandal. On Sunday, Huffman finished her period of supervised release, which began one year ago on Oct. 25, 2019, after spending 13 days behind bars at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.

ET has learned that the actress will be getting her passport back in the next few days, after previously requesting to have it returned earlier this month from the U.S. Probation and Pre-Trial Services Department.

A source tells ET that Huffman is not ready to go back to work just yet, but will be ready "fairly soon." The actress has a new agent at ICM Partners, a premiere Hollywood talent agency, the source says, sharing, "at some point in the near future, she’s looking forward to going back to work."

Huffman's daughters are both doing well and the family is doing great, the source adds.

The Desperate Housewives star was sentenced in September 2019 to two weeks in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal. A judge also ordered her to pay a $30,000 fine, complete 250 hours of community and serve one year of supervised release.

Huffman has laid low since news of the college admissions cheating scam broke last year, but a source told ET in April that she's eyeing her return to acting.

“Like everyone else, Felicity is staying home with her family and quarantining,” the source said. “She continues to be very involved with the charities involving prison reform and The Teen Project. Once COVID settles, and as she has said in the past, she will continue the work past the completion of her community service hours. Felicity is also hopeful that she’ll be able to return to acting early next year.”

