Felix Silla, 'Addams Family' Star, Dead at 84

Felix Silla has died. The actor -- best known for playing Cousin Itt on The Addams Family -- died Friday, his friend and former co-star Gil Gerard wrote on Twitter.

Silla, who had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, is survived by his wife Sue and their two children.

"Felix died just a few hours ago and the only good I can draw from his passing is that he didn’t suffer any longer," Gerard tweeted. "I will miss him terribly, especially the great time we had at our panels."

Silla, who was born in Roccacasale, Italy, in 1937, performed on tour with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus before transitioning to film and TV.

He starred as Cousin Itt in 17 episodes of The Addams Family, which ran from 1965 to 1966. In addition to his role on the sitcom, he also had parts on Bonanza, The Monkees, H.R. Pufnstuf, Bewitched, Battlestar Gallactica, Mork & Mindy, The Dukes of Hazzard, Star Trek and Married... with Children.

Silla also played an Ewok in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, and appeared in other films like Planet of the Apes, Spaceballs and Batman Returns.

