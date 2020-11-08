‘Finding Freedom’ Reveals Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Fired Archie’s Nurse in the Middle of the Night

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced more anxiety than most new parents when they welcomed their son Archie in May 2019. In the new tell-all book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of the Modern Royal Family, royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand reveal that the couple had a scary incident with a night nurse they hired to watch their newborn son.

"Meghan and Harry were forced to let the nurse go in the middle of her second night of work for being unprofessional and irresponsible," the authors write.

Noting that the couple hired a second night nurse who "did a fine job," the book goes on to reveal that because of the undisclosed incident with the first night nurse, "neither found themselves comfortable sleeping through the night without going to check on Archie regularly."

They ended up handling the night wakings and feedings on their own and hiring a nanny during the day.

The new book detail's the couple's early romance, struggles within the royal family, and their new life outside of the British monarchy.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan released a statement ahead of the book's publication, saying, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."

