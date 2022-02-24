First Look at Pete Holmes and Katie Lowes on Hilarious CBS Sitcom 'How We Roll'

Rolling into primetime is CBS’ latest sitcom, How We Roll. Pete Holmes stars as blue-collar worker Tom Smallwood, who takes a chance on himself, after losing his job and embarking on his dream of becoming a professional bowler.

Much like bowling, Tom gets a second chance and has the support of his family as he finally gets a shot to live out his dream.

“As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances; no matter what you do with the first ball, you get another one to make it right—the ultimate second chance,” the series description says.

“Keeping that in mind, Tom begins his new career with the loving okay from his wife, Jen, the unfaltering support of Archie, his mentor and the proud owner of Archie’s Lanes: Home of the Curly Fry, the cautious backing of his protective mom, Helen, and the encouragement of his son, Sam. It remains to be seen if Tom will strike it big on the Pro Bowler circuit, but right now, the pins are set, he’s taking his second shot and it’s 300 or bust!"

The trailer gives fans a first look at Tom (Holmes) as he makes the decision with the support of his loving wife, Jen (Katie Lowes). How We Roll is full of hilarious moments, as the show gives a look at Tom’s relationship with his mentor, Archie (Chi McBride), who runs the bowling alley that hosts competitions.

In addition to Holmes, Lowes and McBride, the sitcom also stars Julie White (who plays Hellen), and Mason Wells (who plays Tom’s son, Sam).

How We Roll premieres on CBS, Thursday, March 31, at 9:30 p.m.