First Look at 'The Great Soul Food Cook-Off' -- Watch! (Exclusive)

Discovery+ and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network have teamed up to bring reality fans a first-of-its-kind cooking competition series! The Great Soul Food Cook-Off is a soul food cooking competition series celebrating Black chefs and the Black culinary traditions that are the cornerstone of American cuisine, and only ET exclusively premieres the show's official trailer.

Hosted by acclaimed chef and television show host Kardea Brown, the six-episode, one-hour series aims to spotlight the culinary contributions of Black chefs with challenges designed to highlight the past and present of soul food. Eight chefs will go head-to-head throughout the show in this high-stakes, spiritual, and emotional competition, but only one competitor will take home the grand prize of $50,000.

Brown will be joined by some of the world’s best chefs, including Eric Adjepong and Melba Wilson, as they critique the chefs’ weekly creations. The judges' table will also feature Tanya Holland, Alexander Smalls, BJ Dennis, Tiffany Derry, Millie Peartree and Kwame Onwuachi.

The competition kicks off with a Soul Starter Challenge paying homage to the foundational "meat and three," a meal featuring a portion of meat and three sides that are African American community must-haves. In that first challenge, the competing chefs form teams and are challenged to a Meat N' Three Knockout, preparing smothered pork chops, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, and potato salad. The challenge's winning team secures an advantage for the main Cook-Off Challenge, where the chefs create innovative dishes with staple ingredients.

As Brown prays in the trailer, "May [God] give them grace, give them faith, but most importantly, may you give them flava!"

"Soul food describes a style of cuisine that represents the creativity and skill of Black cooks from many cultures within the African diaspora. This series is a celebration of long-standing traditions we hope to introduce and spotlight for new and existing viewers as we shine a light on a few of today’s most talented Black chefs and culinary curators," said Tina Perry, president of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

The Great Soul Food Cook-Off debuts on OWN on Friday, May 6, with new episodes every Friday through June 10.