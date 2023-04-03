First Look at Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried in 'The Crowded Room' Limited Series

Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum are coming together in The Crowded Room, the gripping, new limited series from Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind). Ahead of its debut, Apple TV+ shared the first look at the star-studded cast and revealed the premiere date for the 10-part season.

In the upcoming thriller created by Goldsman, Holland, who also serves as an executive producer, plays a man named Danny Sullivan, who is arrested following his involvement in a 1979 shooting in New York City.

Apple TV+

Told through a series of interviews conducted by a curious interrogator, Rya Goodwin (Seyfried), the story of Danny's life unfolds, revealing how elements of his past shaped his future, including the twists and turns that led him to a life-altering incident.

Rossum, meanwhile, plays Danny's mother, Candy, while the rest of the cast is rounded out by Sasha Lane, Will Chase and Lior Raz as well as guest stars Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Thomas Sadoski and Zachary Golinger.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Filmed on location in New York City during the summer of 2022, Zendaya was even seen at one point paying Holland a visit on the set of the upcoming series. The Euphoria star was all smiles as she visited her boyfriend after the two confirmed their romance following years of speculation.

The Crowded Room premieres June 9 with three episodes on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode every Friday through July 28.