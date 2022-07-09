Florence Pugh and Chris Pine Not Attending 'Don't Worry Darling' Event in New York

Amid heavy speculation and attention surrounding the Don't Worry Darling cast, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine have opted out of attending the film's upcoming Q&A event in New York City.

On Sept. 19, director and producer Olivia Wilde will be joined by cast members Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali and Douglas Smith for an interactive IMAX Live experience at the AMC Lincoln Square theater.

Two of the film's most notable stars, however, are noticeably absent from the listed cast attendees -- Pugh and Pine. This comes after the film's highly publicized premiere at the Venice Film Festival last weekend.

Rumors and speculation have been abuzz theorizing that Pugh, Don't Worry Darling's female lead, has been feuding with Wilde. The conspiracy was only heightened when Pugh opted to forgo the press event for the film before walking the festival's red carpet.

While Wilde was joined by the film's other stars -- Pine, Styles and Chan -- a reporter told her it was a "shame" that Pugh wasn't there. The reporter further asked, "Can you just clear the air and address if there's been a falling out there and if so, why? Because it's something that people are discussing."

Wilde replied, "Florence is a force, and we are so grateful that she's able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune. I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I'm very grateful to her, to Denis Villeneuve for helping us. And we're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can't say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She's amazing in the film."

"As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself," Wilde added. "I don't feel the need to contribute. It's sufficiently well nourished."

Rumors surrounding Wilde and Pugh's alleged feud stem from the director's romance with the film's leading man, Styles. Though the actress herself has not addressed their relationship, and Wilde continues to praise Pugh's work in nearly every interview given, Pugh's general silence and absence from promoting the film has sent shockwaves of curiosity throughout the industry.

For his part, Pine also drew a heavy dose of attention from the Venice Film Festival as well. A video went viral this week that appeared to show Styles spitting on Pine when he took his seat for the premiere. However, the 42-year-old actor's rep vehemently denied the fan theory.

"This is a ridiculous story... a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation," Pine's rep told ET. "Just to be clear, Harry Styles did NOT spit on Chris Pine."

"There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist," the actor's rep added.

Don't Worry Darling's Q&A will be held live at New York City’s AMC Lincoln Square Imax Theatre and will be livestreamed to over 100 additional participating IMAX theaters across North America.