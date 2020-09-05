Food Writer Alison Roman Apologizes to Chrissy Teigen After Criticizing Her Cravings Business

Alison Roman is apologizing for her "flippant" comments about Chrissy Teigen and her Cravings business.

On Friday, the Chrissy's Court star took to Twitter to express how "bummed" she was that the cookbook author criticized her success in the food world. Following Teigen's tweets and backlash from fans, Roman issued an apology, writing that she is "genuinely sorry" for the pain she caused her.

"Hi @chrissyteigen! I sent an email but also wanted to say here that I’m genuinely sorry I caused you pain with what I said. I shouldn’t have used you /your business (or Marie’s!) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career- it was flippant, careless and I’m so sorry," Roman tweeted. "Being a woman who takes down other women is absolutely not my thing and don’t think it’s yours, either (I obviously failed to effectively communicate that). I hope we can meet one day, I think we’d probably get along." Teigen has yet to publicly respond to Roman.

In an interview with The New Consumer, Roman said that what Teigen has done with her Cravings cooking line and web presence "is so crazy to me."

"She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her," Roman said. "That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of f**king money."

After the comments went viral, Teigen wrote in a series of tweets that Roman's words about her were a "huge bummer and hit me hard."

"I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article," the mother of two tweeted.

"I started Cravings because I wanted something for myself. I wanted something John didn't buy, I wanted something to do that calmed me, made me happy and made others happy, too. Cravings isn't a 'machine' or 'farmed content' - it's me and 2 other women," she added.

Teigen continued by saying that she didn't "sell out" by making her dreams come true, and that having a cookware line, being a part of the entire process and "watching a company grow makes me happy."

Before Teigen took to Twitter, Roman had tweeted, "Just wishing I had someone to hold my hand during baby’s first internet backlash," before clarifying her comments, without naming Teigen.

"I want to clarify, I am not coming for anyone who's successful, especially not women," Roman tweeted. "I was trying to clarify that my business model does not include a product line, which work very well for some, but I don't see working for me."