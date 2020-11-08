Former 'Bachelorette' Jillian Harris on Throwing Out Her Engagement Ring, Wedding Plans Amid Coronavirus

It's been anything but a calm quarantine for Jillian Harris. The former Bachelorette appeared on Monday's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, where she revealed that amid all the coronavirus craziness, she's been forced to postpone her wedding... and accidentally threw out her engagement ring.

"We were supposed to get married this summer," Harris told Chris Harrison of her wedding plans with fiance Justin Pasutto. "I had a beautiful engagement ring, but it was missing a stone, and then COVID happened, and we weren't accepting packages inside."

"So, my ring came and I signed for it, but I had all these packages, and I was going through them and it was a chaotic day," she continued, joking she may or may not have had some wine at the time. "But anyhow, I threw out my engagement ring."

Harris is currently waiting for a new ring to arrive, but that's not the only waiting she's doing. "We had to cancel our wedding," she confirmed. "So, it's been... these are first world problems, so I can't complain too much. We've got a good life. But we are getting married I think next summer."

The designer first entered Bachelor Nation on Jason Mesnick's season of The Bachelor in 2009. She finished third on the season, which saw Mesnick propose to Melissa Rycroft, only to break up with her and pursue a relationship with his runner-up, Molly Malaney, on After the Final Rose. Mesnick went on to marry Malaney (they tied the knot in 2010 and share a daughter, Riley), while Harris went on to become the Bachelorette.

Though she didn't stay with Ed Swiderski, the man she got engaged to on The Bachelorette, Harris later found love with Pasutto. They share two kids: 4-year-old son Leo and 1-year-old daughter Annie.

"It was an incredible experience, and we have such an amazing family now with the Bachelor franchise. Look at the relationship I have with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Ali [Fedotowsky] and Trista [Sutter] and it's just incredible, those lifelong friendships, and we have this bond," Harris marveled.

The HGTV star also predicted that Clare Crawley will be an "incredible" Bachelorette -- though ET recently learned that Crawley, who fell for a contestant roughly two weeks into filming, has been replaced by Tayshia Adams.

"I think that she is beautiful, I think she's smart. I think she's well spoken, I think she's mature," Harris said of Crawley. "But I think it will be a really interesting season, and I think it's going to be beautiful and I'm excited to watch."

Fans will see both Crawley's and Adams' journeys on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, airing Tuesdays this fall. The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.