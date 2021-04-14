Former Brooklyn Center Officer Who Killed Daunte Wright Facing Manslaughter Charge

A white former police officer is facing a criminal charge for fatally shooting a Black man during a traffic stop, investigators announced Wednesday. Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter will be charged with second-degree manslaughter for the death of Daunte Wright, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a statement.

The agency said the Washington County Attorney's Office will file charges later Wednesday. Potter, a 26-year veteran who killed Wright, 20, was taken into custody late Wednesday morning, the agency said. She resigned on Tuesday, along with the city's police chief, officials said.

Wright's killing has sparked nights of protests and more than 60 arrests were made overnight following clashes with law enforcement, CBS Minnesota reported.

On Monday, Police Chief Tim Gannon said Potter meant to use her Taser but instead grabbed her gun.

This story was originally published by CBS News on April 14, 2021 at 1:59 p.m. PT.