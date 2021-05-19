Fox Announces Big 'Masked Singer' 2-Night Season 6 Premiere!

Double the debut episodes, double the fun! The Masked Singer will be returning for season six with a double-stuffed premiere!

Fox revealed it's fall line-up on Monday, and Masked Singer fans were gifted with the dates for the upcoming season's two-night debut.

The Masked Singer is set to kick off Season 6 on Wednesday, Sept. 22, and then will return Thursday, Sept. 23 for the second half of its massive bow. The show is slated for the 8 p.m. ET/PT slot both nights.

The show will also serve as a welcome lead-in for Fox's new singing competition series, Alter Ego, which will also enjoy a two-night premiere, following The Masked Singer.

While this is exciting news for fans of Fox's costumed celebrity singing competition, not much is actually known about the upcoming episodes -- including how many characters will be competing or what wild and wacky animal costumes will grace the stage.

However, it appears that the show's longtime host Nick Cannon will be returning to emcee the season's musical showdowns, as will celebrity panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.

A promo clip released earlier this month -- which featured Cannon -- gave a few very brief possible clues to what fans could potentially expect from the coming episodes.

The promo featured Cannon lookin at a bank of security monitors, which featured a hamster running on a wheel, a banana split ice cream dish, a magician playing with a deck of cards, and what appears to be a costume design featuring a man in gold pants, a teal jacket and black top hat and a cane.

Let the wild speculation commence!

