Frank Ocean Launches Voting Registration Site

Frank Ocean wants you to head to the polls. The 32-year-old performer returned to social media on Tuesday to announce he has launched a new voting registration site. Ocean hadn't posted on social media in months. His younger brother tragically died in August.

"Debates are on. It all feels fake. The problem’s that it’s not," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "Donald [Trump] is president and might not leave the White House even if he loses the race so some say.”

"Pls vote. Watching him dragged out will be way more entertaining than these debates,” he added. "If you’re not registered swipe up to BLONDED.CO the form just takes 2 minutes to fill out. Goodnight."

Instagram

Ocean's website now includes a voting registration widget and links for users to check their registration status, check the early voting calendar, vote by mail and get election reminders.

The GRAMMY winner previously encouraged fans to vote in the 2018 election, offering free merchandise to those who showed up to vote in key midterm races. He was also vocal about voting in midterm elections on Apple Music's Beats 1's Blonded Radio.

Tuesday's broadcast marked the first of three presidential debates between Trump and former vice president Joe Biden, which will continue on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. Ahead of the second debate, Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will take the stage on Oct. 7 for the vice-presidential debate.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.