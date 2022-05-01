Fred Savage Fired from 'The Wonder Years' Following 'Inappropriate Conduct' Investigation

Fred Savage has been fired as executive producer and director of The Wonder Years, ET can confirm.

A spokesperson for 20th Television tells ET, "Recently we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years." Deadline was first to report the news.

It's unclear at this time the nature of the allegations, but it's not the first time Savage has been accused of misconduct. Back in 2018, a former wardrobe department crew member on Fox's 2015 show, The Grinder, sued Savage for assault, battery and harassment. The woman also sued 20th Television (then known as 20th Century Fox Television) for discrimination and failing to prevent discrimination and harassment, among other things. The lawsuit alleged that Fox was more concerned with protecting Savage than preventing harassment towards the woman and other female crew members. Savage vehemently denied the claims.

That same year, The Wonder Years actress Alley Mills claimed the cancellation of the original series came after a "completely ridiculous sexual harassment suit" filed against Savage, who was 16 at the time, and Jason Harvey (20 at the time). According to Deadline, Mills said that case was settled out of court.

Savage, who starred as the lovable Kevin Arnold in the original ABC series that aired from 1988 to 1993, joined the reboot and directed eight episodes, including the pilot. The reboot stars Elisha “EJ” Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil, Milan Ray and Don Cheadle, who narrates.

The half-hour series premiered on Sept. 22. ABC has yet to announce if the comedy series will continue following season one. The new Wonder Years is a coming-of-age story set in the late 1960s that takes a nostalgic look at a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean (Williams). With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections show how his family found their “wonder years” in a turbulent time.