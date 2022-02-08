French Montana Reveals He Met the Tinder Swindler -- See the Selfie

French Montana's making light of his casual run-in with Shimon Hayut, the so-called Tinder Swindler and the subject of Netflix's new documentary surrounding his alleged swindling exploits.

The 37-year-old rapper took to his Instagram Story and posted a throwback selfie showing him and Hayut, also known as "Simon Leviev," inside what appears to the the first-class cabin of an airplane. Montana -- wearing headphones, a bandana and backpack -- threw the peace sign while Hayut snapped the pic. Montana captioned the since-expired Story with, "I can't believe I met the swindler" along with a laughing emoji.

Montana poked fun of Hayut with a follow-up post on his Story, reposting the same throwback photo but this time he captioned it with, "Hey we just left the hospital. French Montana is fine again, we are fine again, but our enemies are after us. Please send 50k fast. Please." The caption is followed by eight laughing emojis.

French Montana / Instagram

The "Unforgettable" rapper's caption is in reference to Hayut's alleged scheme in which he would convince the women he met on Tinder to open credit cards in their name for him to use because he had powerful enemies and his life was in danger. He told them he would pay them back and asked them to increase the spending limits, only for the women to get stuck with significant debt.

Hayut was permanently banned from Tinder following the release of Netflix's new documentary, The Tinder Swindler. In a statement to ET, a Tinder spokesperson said Hayut was no longer allowed on the dating app.

"We banned Simon Leviev and any of his known aliases as soon as the story of his actions became public in 2019," the statement reads. "He is permanently banned from Tinder. In the lead up to the release of the documentary, we conducted additional internal investigations and can confirm Simon Leviev is not active on Tinder under any of his known aliases."

In the documentary, three women said Hayut claimed to be the son of Israeli diamond tycoon Levi Leviev and led them to falsely believe he was wealthy by initially taking them on lavish dates -- in one case, a private jet.

The Times of Israel reported that Hayut was sentenced to 15 months in prison for fraud in 2019 but only only served five months. According to The Tinder Swindler, Hayut refused to participate in the documentary, and it's estimated that he's swindled over $10 million from people across the globe and was still living as a free man and continuing to post about a lavish lifestyle on Instagram. Variety reported that following the release of the documentary, Hayut said in an Instagram Story that he was preparing to tell his version of events, but has since deleted his account.